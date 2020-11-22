Donnie Lynn Woodward, 75, Snyder, passed away on Nov. 19th, 2020 at Ayers Nursing Home, Snyder. Donnie had resided there since suffering a stroke in 2011.
Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home of Snyder.
Donnie was born to Roy and Beulah Mae Woodward on Oct. 4, 1945 in Snyder. He was the “baby” of six children in the family.
Donnie grew up on the family farm, which is located southwest of Snyder. He attended Snyder Public Schools, where he graduated with the class of 1963. He was involved in FFA and played football for the Cyclones. He was voted most athletic by his classmates his senior year and was honored as All-District and as All-Area end for his football skills.
Donnie was a farmer, rancher and custom harvester. Donnie enjoyed hunting, water skiing, snow skiing, playing cards with his buddies and especially pulling practical jokes on all of his friends. He also enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family and friends. He was known affectionately and appropriately by his family, friends and grandchildren as “Big Boy”.
Donnie married Dianne Brewer in 1963 and they had three children; Todd, Shaun and Chad. In 1978, Donnie wed Johnetta Turney and they had one child, Lynsey.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Beulah Woodward; his wife, Johnetta Woodward; one brother, Doyle Woodward; two sisters: Lawanda Black and Charlene Larmour.
He is survived by one brother, Roy Wayne Woodward, his wife Terri; one sister, Barbara Miracle; and his four children and their spouses: Todd and Renee’ Woodward; Shaun and Mike Geiger; Chad and Kristi Woodward and Lynsey and Wayne Cox. Multiple grandchildren: Bryce Geiger and his wife, Sophia; Seth Geiger and his wife, Madison; Trevor Geiger and his wife, Samantha; Darah Lang and her husband, Josh; Elijah Woodward; Alexsa Dodd and her husband, Tim; Ethan Woodward; Maddie Rhodes and her husband, Blake; Kynley Cox; Creed Cox; and Daniel Valderas and his wife Kimberly. 10 great grandchildren: Kasen Geiger, Oliver Lang, Hayden Geiger, Eric Geiger, Kate Geiger, Harper Geiger, Ezra Geiger, Elizabeth Geiger, Oaklyn Lang and MaKenna Geiger. He also leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all our friends and family for your love and support. We would also like to express a special thank you to Fay Brown and to Ayers Nursing Home for the compassionate care that you provided to “Big Boy”. We will forever be grateful to all of you.
Donnie’s family plans to scatter his ashes alongside his father, Roy’s, ashes at the family farm in the spring. Memorial contributions can be made to the children’s playground fund at First Baptist Church in Snyder. Twelve of Big Boy’s young grandchildren and great grandchildren attend church there and will receive great joy playing at the new playground.
