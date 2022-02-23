Visitation will be 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, and 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at Callaway-Smith-Cobb Funeral Home.
The family will be accepting visitors on Friday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, with Pastor Terra Sisco officiating. Burial will be in the Marlow Cemetery under the direction of Callaway-Smith-Cobb Funeral and Cremation Services in Marlow.
Donnie was born Tuesday, March 3, 1942 in Lawton, to Hubert and Ethel (Perkins) Gibson. He grew up and attended Marlow Schools. Donnie played football for the Marlow Outlaws. He was a member of the Marlow High School 1959 State Championship Football Team. He was active in track, Band and FBLA. He graduated from Marlow High School in 1960. Donnie lived in various places working as a union ironworker. He was an Army Veteran. Donnie enjoyed watching OU football, fishing, camping, telling stories and spending time with family and friends. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his dog, Sammy. He will be missed by family and friends.
Survivors include three sisters and one brother: Huberta Bradley of Ada; Ronnie Gibson of Marlow; Renee Gibson of Ada and Sonya Glover and husband Brian of Mustang, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Donnie was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Ethel Gibson; two sisters: Marie Tuck and Mary Frances Koontz, and a niece, Tina Tuck.
Pallbearers will be great nephews: Travis Williams, Troy Williams, Jacob Davis. Josh Morgheim, Christopher Rivas, Trenton Bradley, Cole Bradley, Michael Koontz, Wade Alexander.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to be made to your favorite charity.