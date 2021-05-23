Celebration of Life for Donna Sweany Hale Wimple, 63, will be Tuesday, June 01, 2021 at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 117 Locust St, Verden, with Pastor Lawrence Gresham officiating.
Donna passed away on Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Chickasha.
Donna was born March 21, 1958, to Darrel and Patricia Sweany. She grew up in Sterling. She married Joe Sam Hale April 3, 1978. He preceded her in death December 1984. She later married Danny Wimple in December 2017.
She is survived by her husband, Danny, of the home; two sons: Brad Hale and Chad Hale (Krista), four daughters: Kathy Bradford (Scott); Crystal Hale; Jennifer Crenshaw (Paul); and Kaytlin Wimple; 19 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; two brothers: Brent Sweany and Bobby Sweany (Becky); numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.