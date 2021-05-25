Celebration Of Life for Donna Sweany Hale Wimple, 63 will be Tuesday, June 01, 2021 at 2 PM at First Baptist Church, 117 Locust St, Verden, OK with Pastor Lawrence Gresham officiating.
Donna passed away on Sunday, May 09, 2021 in Chickasha, ok.
Donna was born March 21, 1958 to Darrel and Patricia Sweany. She grew up in Sterling, OK. She married Joe Sam Hale April 03, 1978. He preceded her in death December 1984. She later married Danny Wimple December 2017.
She is survived by her husband, Danny of the home, two sons: Brad Hale and Chad Hale(Krista), four daughters: Kathy Bradford(Scott), Crystal Hale, Jennifer Crenshaw(Paul), and Kaytlin Wimple. 19 Grandchildren, 3 Great Grandchildren, two Brothers: Brent Sweany and Bobby Sweany(Becky). Numerous Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, and cousins.