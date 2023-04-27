Funeral service for Donna Gatliff, 82, of Lawton will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Whinery Huddleston Funeral Service with Pastor Luke Harper of First Baptist Church in Cache, Oklahoma, officiating.

Committal service will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Whinery Huddleston Funeral Service. Viewing will be held on Friday April 29, 2023 from noon-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Tags

Recommended for you