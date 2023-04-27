Funeral service for Donna Gatliff, 82, of Lawton will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Whinery Huddleston Funeral Service with Pastor Luke Harper of First Baptist Church in Cache, Oklahoma, officiating.
Committal service will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Whinery Huddleston Funeral Service. Viewing will be held on Friday April 29, 2023 from noon-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Donna Sue Gatliff, 82, of Lawton, passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Donna was born on April 20, 1941, in Lawton, Oklahoma, to James and Blanche (Winham) Lloyd. She grew up in Lawton where she attended and graduated from Lawton High School. She married the love of her life, Donald Ray Gatliff ,on April 26, 1958, in Lawton. Donna loved playing fast pitch softball, fishing, camping, crossword puzzles, playing pool, dancing, going to the casino and spending time with her family and friends. Donna was a member of the Latin American Club and Post 29 Ladies Auxiliary.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Gatliff; her parents: James and Blanche Lloyd; brother, Wilbert Lloyd; and sister Barbara Goad.
Donna is survived by her three sons: Ronald (Cindy) Gatliff of Cache, Oklahoma, James Gatliff of Lawton, Oklahoma, and Randy (Terrell Thompson) of Oklahoma City; one daughter, Sandra (Dan) Champion, of Lawton; two granddaughters: Melissa (Jim) Berrier of Yukon, Oklahoma, Ginger Gatliff of Midland, Texas; one grandson, Justin Woodall of Lawton, Oklahoma; two great-granddaughters: Alexis and Avery Lavallee of Yukon, Oklahoma; and many nieces and nephews whom she love very much. Family meant everything to Donna.