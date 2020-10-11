Donna Saupitty Emitt, 62 of Huntsville; died Tuesday September 29, 2020 at Fayetteville. She was born Wednesday, November 13, 1957 at Lawton, OK; to Vivian Saupitty Gooday. She is a Comanche Descendant of William Saupitty, Saupitty & Nahmee, and Kuhtsutuuka Principal Chief Mow-Way. Niece to Larry Saupitty and Charles Chibitty who were World War II Comanche Code Talkers.
Donna was a graduate of Huntsville High School and received her computer software specialist degree from American College. She was a mother to six daughters. Donna loved sewing, crafting, yard sales and flea markets. She also loved laughing, George Strait and being with her family. Donna was preceded in death by her sister, Rose Marie Saupitty; one nephew, Ba’ezronie’ Saupitty; and her foster parents, Jack and Beulah Johnson.
She is survived by her six daughters and five sons-in-law, Jasmine and Olen Thompson of Huntsvillle; Jamaica and Jason Lierl of Huntsville; Sayward and Josh Herring of Huntsville; Magan Emitt of Centerton; Safira and Will Schuster of Huntsville; Tezra and Colin Deaton of Huntsville; eleven grandchildren: Kylin Thompson, Makenly Thompson, Layton Obenshain, Ransom Herring, Coleton Houston, Talon Herring, Lyric Schuster, Braizen Thompson, Shepard Herring, Cross Lierl, and McClane Deaton; and one great-grandchild Knightly Smith. She is also survived by five siblings, William and Emily Saupitty of Apache, Oklahoma; Preston Hernesy of Lawton, Oklahoma; Robert Gooday of Lawton, Oklahoma; Connie Rowlins of Huntsville; Carol and Rick Mithlo of Cache, Oklahoma; and eleven nephews and nieces, Daniel Saupitty, William Saupitty, Naivee Saupitty, Eddie Saupitty, Corey Whelchel, Cody Whelchel, Coy Whelchel, Lauren Dalby, Derian Dalby, Karissa Dalby and Sydney Dalby.
Funeral Services were held Saturday October 3, 2020 at Brashears Funeral Home with William Saupitty, Sr., officiating. Pallbearers will be Olen Thompson, Josh Herring, William Schuster, Corey Whelchel, Cody Whelchel and Coy Whelchel. Honorary pallbearers are Jason Lierl, Colin Deaton, William Saupitty, Preston Hernesy, Robert Gooday, Daniel Saupitty, William Saupitty Jr, Eddie Saupitty, Layton Obenshain, Coleton Houston, Talon Herring, Lyric Schuster, Cross Lierl, McClane Deaton and JP Parson. Interment will immediately follow services at Buckeye Cemetery, Hindsville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Donna Emitt donation fund at any Cornerstone Bank. Services are entrusted to Brashears Funeral Home and Crematory of Huntsville.