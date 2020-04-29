Donna Roxanne Walker, 78, Lawton, Oklahoma passed away peacefully Sunday morning April 26, 2020 in Binger, Oklahoma after a 10 month stay in Binger Nursing and Rehab.
She was born July 6, 1941 in Belcherville, Texas to Jack and Vera (Lewis) Ritchie. In 1957 she married James Lewis Walker her “Jaybird” in Bowie Texas. In 1966 they relocated to Lawton and soon she started her career in cosmetics where she managed departments for both Montgomery Ward’s and later JC Penney. During their marriage they had three children, Kelly, Kerrie, and Kent.
She played piano and instilled that love/passion for music within her children and grandchildren. She loved large musical gatherings of impromptu performances by all her family, friends and friends of friends. She and Jay enjoyed traveling with friends and family and were fortunate to have seen the US coast to coast & Hawaii. She loved hosting annual Christmas Eve dinners, usually a big pot of red beans and cornbread and of course her grandchildren were her true joy.
Roxanne is survived by her husband Jay, a sister Glenellen Winters and husband Doyle of Grand Prairie TX, a son Kelly Walker and wife Connie of Elgin OK, daughter Kerrie Allen of Watonga OK, son Kent Walker and wife Kathy of Lawton OK. Nine grandchildren Cory Allen, Brandy Wilkerson and husband Brandon, Kinsey Toth and husband Brian, Kori Morrow, Landon Walker, Kody Walker, Tanner Walker, Zach Walker and nine great grandchildren
She was preceded in death by her parents, a step mother Faye Ritchie, a brother, C.J. Ritchie, and a sister Clarice Cole.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at an undetermined date.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com