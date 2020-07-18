A memorial service for Donna Wilson, 53, of Elgin, Oklahoma, will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Crossroads Baptist Church in Elgin.
Donna Renee (Eason) Wilson was born May 4, 1957 in Duncan, Oklahoma to Gene and Dora Eason. Donna was raised in Ratliff City and moved to Apache shortly prior to her senior year. She married Jackie Wilson on August 21, 1976 in Apache, OK. They moved to Elgin shortly after being married where they raised their 2 boys, Justin and Aaron. She was a Barber/Stylist for 27 years. Donna enjoyed shopping with her beloved sister, going to the movies, telling stories around the barbershop, taking trips with her salon family and spending time with her precious granddaughter.
Donna is survived by her husband Jackie Wilson of the home; son Justin Wilson and wife Christi of Elgin; sister Sharon Eason of Oklahoma City; brother Danny Eason and wife Sue of Seminole, OK; 2 brother-in-laws; Rocky Wilson of Norway and Steve Wilson and wife Diana of Conway, AR; 1 grandchild: Bricelynn Wilson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Gene and Dora Eason; in-laws Jerry and Betty Wilson; brother-in-law Larry Wilson and son Aaron Wilson.