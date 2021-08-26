ELGIN — Donna Miller, 83, of Elgin, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021 in Chickasha. Visitation will be held Friday from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the Elgin Funeral Home.
Donna June (Nowlin) Miller was born Nov. 20, 1937, in Sulphur, to Ira David and Helen Virginia (Yingling) Nowlin. She attended the first seven years of school in Sulphur; 8th and 9th grades at Webster Jr. High in Oklahoma City; 10th and 11th grades at Northeast High School; and graduated from Central High School in 1955. While being President of the Business Club in her senior year, she was involved in a school-work program and was employed part time as a sales clerk at Al Rosenthals in Oklahoma City.
She married Bill Berry in Oklahoma City in 1954. Two children were born to that union: David Ray and Shawna Kay. Donna married James Harvey Miller in 1964. She spent 27 years prior to her retirement in 1994 as the School District Treasurer for the Elgin Public Schools. Donna was a faithful and committed member of the Elgin Church of Christ.
She is survived by her husband, Harvey, of the home; two children and their families: David Ray Berry and his wife, Glenda, of Tahlequah and Shawna Stabler, of Duncan; three stepchildren: Janet Cantrell and her husband Dale, of Ninnekah; Kay Gill and her husband Jim, of Hope Hull, Alabama; and Gay Huneycutt and her husband Bill, of Letohatchee, Alabama; 10 grandchildren: Steven Shrock; Stephanie Shrock; Lori Wooding; Jamie Wolfe; Billy; John; and Matthew Huneycutt, and Brad; Chad; and Amber Gill; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Ira and Virginia Nowlin; her grandparents; and other relatives.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that contributions be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50 Memphis, TN 38101-9929.
An online guestbook is available at FletcherAndElginFuneral.com.