Donna Mary Watts, age 80 of Alvin, Texas passed away July 20, 2021. Donna was born to A.L. “Pete” and Evelyn Shepler on Dec. 30, 1940 in Lawton. She married Buddy L. Watts on July 4, 1958. She worked at Ability Paint Contracting and Hastings books and records for many years. Donna enjoyed collecting miniature perfume bottles and loved going to estate sales and reading her favorite magazines.
She was preceded in death by her parents: A.L. “Pete” and Evelyn Shepler; her husband, Buddy L. Watts; a son, Bruce Watts; sister, Marjorie Saltzman; two brothers: Leroy Shepler and Steve Shepler and two nieces and one nephew.
Donna is survived by her daughter, Laura Mitchell and husband Glenn; three sisters: Joyce Shepler; Rita Miller and Sharon Hoskins; four grandchildren: Andrea and Bryan Pierce of Lawton; Kyle and Kate Watts of Elk City; Clinton Watts and Angelina Lambert of Kansas City, Kansas and Dillon Mitchell of Manvel, Texas, great-grandchildren Trinity and Tristin Pierce; Addison and Casten Watts; Cheyenne Watts; Colden Watts and Conner McCune.