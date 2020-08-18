Graveside service for Donna “Mama” Cummins will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Lawton with Matt Kelly, Pastor of Letitia Baptist Church, east of Lawton officiating.
Burial will be under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Family will greet friends Tuesday evening, August 18, 2020 from 5pm until 8pm at the funeral home.
Donna Elaine Cummins, 70, Elgin, Oklahoma passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 in Lawton. She was born August 29, 1949 in Snyder, Oklahoma to Olen and Macel Loretta (Hooper) Self. She married Glen D. Cummins on May 28, 1967 in Wichita Falls, Texas. They were married for 53 years. Donna was the manager of Crow’s Tire Shop.
She is survived by her spouse Glen D. Cummins, children; Syndy Polsgrove and husband Chris, Stephanie Crow and husband Jerrell, Dale Cummins and wife Lisa, Darla Andrede (daughter by adoption, daughter of Dale Cummins), 5 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, a sister, a brother and a special sister-in-law.
