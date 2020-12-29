Funeral service for Donna Kay Millspaugh, 80, of Lawton will be at 10 a.m., on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel.
Mrs. Millspaugh passed away on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020.
Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions, face masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home and cemetery.
Viewing will held from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 at the funeral home.
Donna Kay was born in Oct. 31, 1940 in Walters, to Doyal and Ruth (Choate) Rusk. She grew up in Walters where she attended school. After graduating high school, she attended the university of Houston and also Cameron University receiving her associates degree. She worked as a paralegal for Fred Fox and later worked for Chuck Wade Attorney at Law for over 42 years before retiring in 2010. She married Bobby Pollan and later married Walter Millspaugh on Jan. 19, 1980 in Lawton. She enjoyed Thunder basketball and shopping and loved her bling. She adored spending time with her grandchildren and was involved with all of their activities.
She is survived by her husband, Walter, of the home; her sons, and daughters-in-law: Bret and Daphne Pollan, of Lawton; and Mark and Robin Pollan, of Carrollton, TX; Jamie and Mimi Beaty, of Lawton; her stepson and spouse, David Millspaugh and Thelma Kennedy, of Lawton; her stepdaughters and a son-in-law, Dana Millspaugh, of Lawton, and Deadra Buffing Dudgeon and Jeff Dudgeon, of Cordell; her brother, Bill Rusk, of Yukon; grandchildren: Alix Buffing Hill and husband, Curtis; Rylin Millspaugh; Bridge Buffing; Kenan Millspaugh; Brennan Whan; Sherydan Whan; Kalib Pollan; Liam Pollan, and a great-grandchild, Haven Whan.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
