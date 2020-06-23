Graveside service for Donna Joyce (Dorris) Mansel, 83, of Elgin will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Elgin Memorial Cemetery with Larry Thoma officiating. Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 23rd from 12:00 PM until 8:00 PM and Wednesday from 9:00 AM until 8:00 PM. Family will be greeting friends on Wednesday, June 24th from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Elgin Funeral Home.
Mrs. Mansel passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 in Lawton at the age of 83.
Donna was born in Garden City, Kansas on August 18, 1936 to Jay Wort & Catherine (Crowley) Dorris. Donna was raised by Allie & George Winton Dorris. She attended Cement Public Schools where she graduated in 1954. Donna married Burl Mansel on February 15, 1955. They were married 63 years and were blessed with 3 children. She worked at the telephone office and spent many years as a homemaker. Later in life, she worked at Elgin Public Schools as a cook, was a van driver for Elgin Head Start, a cook at First Baptist Church Child Development Center, and was a personal caretaker for numerous elderly friends. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Elgin. She loved sewing, quilting, crafting, ceramics, gardening, watching her grandkids and great grandkids’ sporting events, watching birds, cows, and other animals in nature, going on drives, visiting with people, and playing cards with her lady friends. She was a beloved wife, mom, sister, Maw Maw, aunt, cousin, and friend.
She is survived by her three children; Son, Steve Mansel and Patti Mansel; Daughter, Janet McDonald; Son, Roger Mansel and his wife, Terri, all of Elgin. Two Sisters: Georgia Williams of Wichita Falls, Texas and Dorothy Whitney of Lompoc, California. 6 Grandchildren — Jr Lindsey and his wife, Mary, of Apache; Kristen Molloy and her husband, Aaron, of Elgin; Sarah Mansel and Amy Pennington of Collinsville; Brandon McDonald and Sarah Vrla of Elgin; Brett McDonald of Yukon, and Ashley McDonald of Minco. 8 Great Grandchildren- Tito, Taylor, Danny, Hunter, Maddux, Madison, Gracie, and Brinley; 3 Great-Great Grandchildren- Braylee, Brynlee, and Bowen; Special family friends: Barbara Sue Dodson and family & Betty Sue Biggs and family and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, Burl Mansel; her parents, Jay Wort and Catherine (Crowley) Dorris and Allie & George Winton Dorris; her brothers: Glen Dorris and Larry Dorris, Son-In-Law, Keith McDonald, special family friend, Richard Dodson, and many other dear, special friends.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cedar Crest Nursing Home in Lawton, OK.
An Online Guestbook is available at FletcherAndElginFuneral.com.