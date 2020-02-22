Donna Joyce Ahlfield, age 79, of Lawton quietly departed on February 18, 2020 at Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
Donna, the daughter of Cleo and Dorothy Price, was born in Toledo, Illinois on April 20, 1940. Where she was raised and attended school. She also made lifelong friends there. On March 13, 1959 she married Lee William Ahlfield. After Lee entered the United States Army, they were stationed in Ft. Sill, Oklahoma. Since then, except for a short time in Germany, she resided in Lawton. She worked locally at Affiliated Van Lines and later as a teacher’s aid for Lawton Public Schools. She was very active in her local Neighborhood Watch.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her son Ricky Joe Ahlfield; her brother, Elbert Wayne Price; and her sister, Carol Oma Ahlfield. Donna is survived by her husband, Lee Ahlfield; her sons, Danny Lee Ahlfield and Stephen Wayne Ahlfield; her grandsons, Jerry Lee Ahlfield, Jensen Lee Ahlfield and Henry Larue Fielder; her brother Virgil Price; her sister in law, Carolyn Price and many nieces and nephews.
The family will have a visitation on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM at Whinery-Huddleston. Funeral services and interment will be next week in Toledo, Illinois.
