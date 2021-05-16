Donna Jeanne (Strecker) Wallace, 69, of Chattanooga passed away at home on May 11, 2021. She was born on Feb. 2,1952 in Lawton, to Oscar Theodore Seyfarth II and Mabel Topetchy. She was a military child who traveled around the world before settling in Oklahoma, graduating in 1970 from Southeast High School in Oklahoma City.
Donna married Randy Strecker in June of 1972, and they made their home in Chattanooga where they welcomed three children. Following Randy’s passing, Donna married George Steven Wallace. Donna worked for the city of Lawton in various departments alongside her late husband Randall (Randy) Strecker for over a decade. She then continued her education at Cameron University earning a degree in Elementary Education and a Masters in Early Childhood education.
She began her teaching career as the very first Pre-K teacher in Chattanooga, a position she held for 18 years before retiring in 2017. Donna’s passion was teaching, and she cherished all of her students. One of her greatest pleasures was decorating for Halloween so that she could see all of her students, past and present, when they came to trick-or-treat. Donna was so loved by her students and the town of Chattanooga. Words cannot express the affection the education community holds for this dear lady. Donna loved all living things, especially her dogs. She found joy working in her yard and took her “Kaku” duties very seriously, attending every ballgame, birthday and class function. After retiring, Donna immersed herself in the Native American culture. She took Comanche Language classes and Native American beading, where she developed close and lasting friendships. Donna will be forever remembered.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents and first husband, Randall (Randy) Strecker.
She is survived by her second husband, George Wallace; her children: Jeremy Strecker and Jodi of Boise City, ID; Heather Carothers and husband Dee of Indiahoma; and Shane Strecker of Chattanooga; four grandchildren: Koby; Konnor; Alex; and Hailey; brother, Buddy Seyfarth; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Sunday, May 16, 2021, from 2-5 p.m. at Comanche Nation Funeral Home, 2701 SW J Ave., Lawton.
There will be a Graveside Service on Monday, May 17, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Deyo Mission Cemetery. Following the service, the family will receive visitors at the Chattanooga Community Center.