Memorial service for Donald Wayne Davis, 81 of Grandfield is pending with Gray Funeral Home. He passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in Grandfield.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.
Updated: November 24, 2020 @ 4:57 am
