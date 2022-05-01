Funeral for Donald T. Harmening, 89, Lawton, will be Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin.

Mr. Harmening died April 27, 2022.

Visitation: Monday, May 2, 2022 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Whinery-Huddleston

Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com