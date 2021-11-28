Celebration of Life for Donald “Donnie” T. Pestun, 55, of Fletcher, will be at noon, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home with Pastor Richie Large and Pastor Juan Rodriguez officiating.
Burial will follow at Fort Sill National Cemetery Elgin, under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held 5 p.m to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Mr. Pestun was born in Flint, Michigan to Anton T. Pestun and Sarah (Yates)Pestun. He attended school in Flint and graduated from Kearsley High School. He passed away in Duncan, Nov. 19, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
Donnie married the love of his life Sherri Shappell on Feb. 5,1988 in Wichita Falls, Texas. He loved the outdoors, was an avid deer hunter and fisherman. Donnie enjoyed riding his Harley. He was a member of the Patriot Guard and the Blue Knights. Donnie was active in the rodeo for many years. Riding bareback broncs and bulls. Then raised mini bucking bulls (Heartland bucking bulls). For the younger bull riders to get started on. He also enjoyed drawing, playing his guitar and singing.
Donnie was also a man of faith and enjoyed attending the Connection Church in Elgin. He proudly served his Country in the United States Army and retired after 26 1/2 years of service as a Lawton Police Officer.
Donnie is survived by his loving wife, Sherri Pestun of the home; son, Dilion Pestun of Elgin; brothers: Anton Pestun of Saint Helena, CA; Ricky Pestun and wife Mandy of Union City, MI plus a host of other loving family and friends.
Mr. Pestun was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to ALS Foundation: