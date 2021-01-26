Donald “Sid” Langley passed away on Friday Jan. 22, 2021 at Physicians Hospital in Anadarko. Don was born March 16, 1937 at the Indian Hospital in Lawton to parents Clifford and Frankie Langley and is a proud registered citizen of the Chickasaw Nation. Don was a graduate of Lawton High School and was a member of the Oklahoma National Guard. He served more than 20 years as a civil servant with the Fort Sill postal service where he retired as a Postmaster. Don was a stock car enthusiast and enjoyed building stock cars that raced at the Lawton Speedway where he worked in the pit for many different drivers for decades. He loved his stock cars and attended many races throughout the area. After his retirement, Don enjoyed keeping a small farm with cattle and other animals. Don spent almost his entire life in Lawton and loved his hometown. His final years he spent in Anadarko at Silver Crest Manor where he was beloved by all to which he called them family.
Don has now joined his beloved parents Clifford and Frankie Langley, his brother Darrell Langley, and his sister Myrna Kay Daley.
Don is survived by his sister, Retha Lassetter and his daughter, Kelly Langley. He is also survived by three nieces; two nephews; and many more grandnieces and grandnephews.
Graveside Services will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Highland Cemetery, Lawton.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 at the funeral home.
Services are under the direction of Ray and Marthas’s Funeral Home, Anadarko.