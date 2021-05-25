Memorial service for Donald Robert Wright will be 11 a.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021 at First Baptist West.
Donald Robert Wright, age 84, of Lawton, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 in Lawton.
Updated: May 25, 2021 @ 5:58 am
