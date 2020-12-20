A celebration of life service for Donald Robert Wright will be held at a later date.
Donald Robert Wright, age 84, of Lawton, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 in Lawton. He was born Oct. 20, 1936 in Carnegie, to Maurice Fulton and Anita Iola (Taylor) Wright. He married Mary Gwenette Scrudder on Feb. 21, 1959 in Carnegie. Mr. Wright graduated from Carnegie High School in 1954 and then served in the U.S. Air Force. He received his bachelor’s degree from Southwestern Oklahoma State University and his master’s degree from the University of Oklahoma. He was principal at Pecan Grove and Kuntz Elementary Schools in Lawton. Mr. Wright was an avid golfer and a member of the Lawton Country Club for many years. He was also a member of First Baptist West.
Survivors include his wife, of the home; son, Douglas Wright and his wife, Tonya, Lawton; daughter, Donna Spivey and her husband, Scott, Owasso; four grandchildren: Travis Wright, Lawton; Derek Spivey and his wife, Olivia, Oklahoma City; Tori Cawman and her husband, Wesley, Kansas City, Missouri and Sheridan Southwell and her husband, Justin, Oklahoma City. He was also survived by three great-grandchildren: Cadence Wright, Leander Cawman, and Roma Spivey.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers: James Wright, and Michael Wright; three sisters: Fanneye Johnson, Betty Edwards, and Carol Batten, and a great-grandson, Skye Daniel Wright.
