Donald Richard Poolaw, Sr. went to his heavenly home on September 9th, 2020 in Lawton, Oklahoma. Donald was born to Pascal Cletus Poolaw, Sr. and Irene (Chalepah) Poolaw on June 21st 1946 in Lawton, Oklahoma. He was the youngest of four sons.
He enlisted as a soldier in the United States Army in June 1969, following in the footsteps of his father and older brothers. He was honorably discharged in June 1973, having earned the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with Bronze Service Star, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Overseas Service Bar, and obtained his marksman’s rifle badge.
He married Cheryl Rose Edmonds on March 19th, 1967, and with this union had 4 sons: Donald Richard, Jr., John Lindy, Alfred Timothy, and Cletus Thomas Poolaw, and made his living as a diesel mechanic and retired from the Apache Tribe of Oklahoma.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl, of the home. Four sons, Richard and companion Andrea, of Sherman, TX; Lindy and wife Brenda of Oklahoma City, OK; Timmy and companion Rubeena, of Lexington, OK; and Tommy and wife Daviaann, of Lawton, OK. Five grandsons, Lindy Cobratti Poolaw, Tomas Poolaw, Trenton Connywerdy, Pascal Layne Poolaw, and Enoch Littlehawk. Special brother, John Beatty, of Brooklyn, NY and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and numerous other family members.
He is preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Lester, Pascal Jr., Lindy. Grandparents- Alonzo and Rose Maynahonah Chalepah, Ralph Poolaw. Sr. and Minnie Monetathchi Bointy.
Funeral: 10:00 am, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020
Botone Memorial Church, Carnegie, OK
Burial: 11:00 am Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020
KCA Cache Creek Cemetery, Apache, OK
Visitation: 9:00 a.m. ~ 8:00 p.m., Monday, Sept 14, 2020 9:00 a.m. ~ 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, Sept 15, 2020 Ray & Martha’s Funeral Home Anadarko, Oklahoma
Under the direction of Ray & Martha’s Funeral Home-Anadarko, OK