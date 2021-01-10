Donald Ray Scott passed on Dec. 26, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 85. He was born in Scott City, Kansas to Preston and Thelma Scott Feb. 7, 1935. He grew up in Perryton, Texas, graduating from Perryton High School in 1953. Donald proudly served in the United States Army for 26 years, including two combat tours in the Vietnam War, earning the Distinguished Flying Cross during the 1968 TET offensive. Following retirement from the Army, Don established Oklahoma Legal Process Service in Lawton, directing it until 2016.
Don was a deacon at Northwest Baptist Church in Lawton for over 30 years, a 33rd Degree Mason, Sojourner, and Rotarian. He will be greatly missed as a loving Christian, husband, father, brother and friend.
Donald is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Cora; children: Jerry Scott and wife Peggy of San Antonio, TX; Carolyn Seabolt of Irving, TX; grandchildren: Lynn Scott; Lori Scott; Lisa Scott; and Jeremy Seabolt; great-grandchildren: Malena Scott and Adrian Spencer, Jr.
He is preceded in passing by his parents; brother, Charles Scott; sisters: Margaret Gift, and Marilyn Zimmerman.
Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., funeral service will be celebrated at 1 p.m., at Sunset Funeral Home, San Antonio, TX with Pastor Zak White officiating. Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, we would ask that you make contributions to The Alzheimer’s Association https://act.alz.org.