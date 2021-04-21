Funeral service for Donald Ray “Donnie” Tuck will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021 in Faith Bible Church with Rev. Leonard Reimer, Pastor officiating.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Donald Ray “Donnie” Tuck died Sunday, April 18, 2021 in Lawton at the age of 69. He was born May 4, 1951 in Lawton, to H.F. “Pete” and Wanda Tuck. Donnie graduated Eisenhower High School, with athletic honors including a track scholarship to New Mexico State Junior College. During his athletic competitions in Oklahoma, Donnie held the high-jump state record for well over ten years, jumping 6’ 8.075”. He was an alternate qualifier for the 1972 Olympics in Munich, Germany. He married Ellie J. Williams on Sept. 5, 1989 in Salem, Virginia.
He was employed at Atlas Tuck Concrete, Tuck Construction, T&G Construction, Donnie’s Auto Sales, as well as Luckenbill and Quicksilver construction in the more recent years. Donnie and family have been involved in many construction projects which have shaped Southwest Oklahoma. After retiring, he enjoyed staying busy while taking care of the landscaping and greens at the Lawton Country Club – often saying that he loved to mow early in the daybreak, as “this was the best time of each day where he could spend quiet times with God.”
Donnie thoroughly enjoyed golfing (to say the least), hunting, NASCAR, cooking, and spending time with friends and family – and his dog ESPN.
He has served on the Board of Directors at Faith Bible Church and enjoyed participating in the Chili Cook Off, where he was Champion for four years.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Ellie Williams Tuck; a daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca and Kevin Martin; granddaughter, Peyton Martin; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
His parents and siblings, Harold Johnson, Jerry Johnson and Carol Sue Lanier, preceded him in death.
