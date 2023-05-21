Funeral service for Donald “Donnie” Ray Coleman, age 74, of Frederick, Oklahoma, will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at the Jackson Funeral Home Chapel, 921 West Gladstone Avenue, Frederick, Oklahoma, with Rev. Brent Morey officiating.

Burial will follow in the Frederick Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home of Frederick.

