Funeral service for Donald “Donnie” Ray Coleman, age 74, of Frederick, Oklahoma, will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at the Jackson Funeral Home Chapel, 921 West Gladstone Avenue, Frederick, Oklahoma, with Rev. Brent Morey officiating.
Burial will follow in the Frederick Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home of Frederick.
Mr. Coleman passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Comanche County Memorial Hospital in Lawton, Oklahoma.
Donald Ray Coleman was born on Dec. 23, 1948, in Frederick, Oklahoma, to Lonnie L. and Margaret (Burnett) Coleman. He attended Frederick Public Schools. He was united in marriage to Linda L. Wylie on Nov. 24, 1978, at the Bible Baptist Church in Frederick, Oklahoma. He was the owner-operator of D&L Supply Company, an over the road trucking company. Donnie was the manager of the Frederick Regional Airport for the City of Frederick. He retired on April 30, 2023, after 25 years of service. He was a member of the Bible Baptist Church of Frederick.
Donnie had many hobbies, but most of all he loved hunting, fast cars, and flying. He spent many years with friends and family enjoying hunting trips, driving cars, and flying his airplane. He was a good friend and would give the shirt off his back if you needed it. He loved his wife, kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. His knowledge of all things was impressive. He could rebuild any engine and worked on all types of vehicles for years. He was so proud of becoming a pilot and enjoyed it to the fullest. Everyone loved flying with him, he could be a jokester, but when it came to flying it was very serious business and he made you feel safe while having fun. All the kids knew if Pawpaw walked through the kitchen and said “load up” they were going flying or driving and they would scramble for shoes with no questions asked. He will be missed by everyone who loved him and leaves behind a place in our hearts that can never be filled.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Coleman; one son, Michael Coleman of California; two daughters: Heather Davis and her husband, Brian of Newcastle, Oklahoma, and Cristy Peters and her husband, Colin of Lexington, North Carolina; two sisters-in-law: Jenny Coleman and Gwen Wylie; five grandchildren: Dustin Wolfe and companion Tina Wilhite, Lauren Davis, Addalee Davis, Jaimie Peters, and Danielle Craven and husband Ryan; four great-grandchildren: Lylah Gallagher, Alice Gallagher, Sullivan Wolfe, and Elizabeth Bailey; nieces and nephews, Brooke Brownlow and husband Darrell, Brent Coleman and his wife Sally, Denise May and family, Lenora Kennedy and family, Terry Duckworth and his wife Diane, and Tammy Weaver and family; and his fur babies, Katie Lylah Ann and Blackie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie and Margaret Coleman; a brother, Bobby Coleman; son, Toby Wolfe; two grandsons: Zack Gallagher, and Trenton Davis; brother-in-law, Don Wylie; and sister-in-law, Joan Grandstaff.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s choice in memory of Donald Ray Coleman.