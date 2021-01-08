Word has been received of the death of Donald Ray Cox, 84, of Lawton.
Mr. Cox passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 in Lawton.
He will be laid to rest at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Donald was born on Sept. 9, 1936 on a farm northwest of Altus. He farmed and worked at the Cotton Gin in Martha and at the Altus Co-Op for a few years. In 1967, he joined the United States Army and served in Germany and Vietnam before coming to Lawton. He later returned to Germany where he lived for three years before returning to Lawton/Fort Sill. He then served in the National Guard before retiring. He then lived in Oklahoma City and worked as a truck driver for 11 years before working for Tinker Air Force Base an a Civil Engineer and Tractor Operator for four years and coming to Lawton/Fort Sill where he also worked as a Civil Engineer and Tractor Operator for 13 years before retiring. He had lived the last few years in the Lawton/Fort Sill Veteran’s Center.
He is survived by his brother, Jerry Cox; his sisters: Dorothy Hicks and Doris Eilderts; and numerous nieces and nephews.
