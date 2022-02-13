Funeral service for Donald R. “Coop” Cooper Jr. will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 at First Baptist West with Rev. Harold Gaches, Pastor officiating.

Burial will follow in Faxon Cemetery, Faxon.

Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.

Donald R. “Coop” Cooper, 61, of Lawton, passed away Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 at his mother’s home in Lawton surrounded by his loving family and friends.

