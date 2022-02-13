Donald R. 'Coop' Cooper Jr. Feb 13, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Funeral service for Donald R. “Coop” Cooper Jr. will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 at First Baptist West with Rev. Harold Gaches, Pastor officiating.Burial will follow in Faxon Cemetery, Faxon.Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.Donald R. “Coop” Cooper, 61, of Lawton, passed away Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 at his mother’s home in Lawton surrounded by his loving family and friends.An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Service Lawton Faxon Cemetery Christianity Jr. Burial West Officiating Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists