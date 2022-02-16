Funeral services for Donald R. “Coop” Cooper Jr. will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 at First Baptist West, Lawton, with Rev. Harold Gaches, Pastor officiating.
Burial will follow in Faxon Cemetery, Faxon, under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The service may be viewed by following the YouTube live stream link at www.beckerfuneral.com
The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank all guests in advance for wearing a mask and practicing social distancing as much as possible.
Donald R. “Coop” Cooper, Jr., 61, Lawton, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at his mother’s home surrounded by his loving family and friends. Donald R. “Coop” Cooper Jr. was born in Lawton, on Dec. 20, 1960 to Donald Ray Cooper Sr., and Katheryn “Kathy” (Robertson) Cooper Etheridge. Donald was known to many as simply Don or “Coop” or “Donny Boy”. He grew up in Lawton and attended school at Hoover Elementary, Eisenhower Junior High, and Eisenhower High School. He obtained a bachelor’s degree from Cameron University and worked as a disc jockey at the following places, KRLG radio station, the Bus Company, and the Mad Dog Saloon. He worked for the Torin company, and his last job was as a catastrophic fire insurance adjuster for State Farm Insurance until he medically retired in 2010.
Donald was a very loving, caring, and compassionate person who was very patriotic to his country. Donald loved everyone and everyone loved him. He was a huge OU fan and had a knack of making people laugh and making them feel important. He was the “life of the party” and enjoyed spending time with family and his many friends wherever that might be. Even when he did not feel well, Don would tell everyone including his doctors that he was doing okay. Donald will be missed very much by his family and his many friends.
Donald is survived by his mom and dad, Kathy and Doyle Etheridge of Lawton; sister, Qualanda Stolp of Lawton; special niece, Tiffany Page Cook and husband Toi of Noble; sister, Dolina Etheridge Tayloe and husband Emmit of Medicine Park; brother, DeLayne Etheridge and wife Julia of The Woodlands, Texas; niece, Jessica Tayloe Harris and husband Will of Norman; nephew, Cory Tayloe and wife Megan of Piedmont; nephew, Travis Mantooth of Green River, Wyoming and other great nieces, one great nephew, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. There is also one great niece and one great nephew on the way. He is also survived by his fur buddy Peaches.
He was preceded in death by his biological father, Donald R. Cooper Sr. and brother-in-law, Rick Stolp.
The family would like to thank special friends Doak Walker, Bobby and Marla Dodd, Tim and Penny Postlethwait who always made sure Don was included in things even with his past years of health struggles, Dr. Richard Campbell, his nurses and staff, Tracy, Debra and Deanna with Quantum Home Health, Cancer Center of Southwest Oklahoma and Promise Care Hospice.
Charitable contributions may be made to the First Baptist West Building Fund, 7302 NW Cache Rd., Lawton, OK 73505.