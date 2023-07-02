A memorial service for Donald Logan will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at First Christian Church in Walters with the Rev. Jeff Hooser officiating. Inurnment will be at 2 p.m. that afternoon at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin. Services are under direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters.

Donald James Logan was born to Floyd William and Blanche Jane (Wallace) Logan northwest of Walters on June 11, 1938, and departed this life in Oklahoma City on June 22, 2023, at the age of 85 years and 11 days.

Tags

Recommended for you