A Memorial Service for Donald Logan will be at 10 a.m. at First Christian Church, in Walters, with Rev. Jeff Hooser officiating. Inurnment will be at 2 p.m. at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin. Viewing will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters.

Donald James Logan was born to Floyd William and Blanche Jane (Wallace) Logan northwest of Walters on June 11, 1938 and departed this life in Oklahoma City on June 22, 2023 at the age of 85 years and 11 days.