A Memorial Service for Donald Logan will be at 10 a.m. at First Christian Church, in Walters, with Rev. Jeff Hooser officiating. Inurnment will be at 2 p.m. at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin. Viewing will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters.
Donald James Logan was born to Floyd William and Blanche Jane (Wallace) Logan northwest of Walters on June 11, 1938 and departed this life in Oklahoma City on June 22, 2023 at the age of 85 years and 11 days.
Don grew up in Walters, graduating from Walters High School in 1957. That year he went to work at Cotton Electric in Walters and soon joined the Oklahoma National Guard. In 1958 Don married Doris Fletcher and to the union three children were born. Don volunteered to serve his country in Vietnam and began training with the amphibious unit at Virginia Beach, VA. Following his war service he returned to Virginia Beach as a trainer.
After three years away Don returned to his job at Cotton Electric and continued serving with the guard. He married Linda Louise Kidd on Sept. 15, 1978 in Walters. They moved to Marlow in 1979 and Don began running the National Guard Unit there full time as he ended a 20 year career with Cotton Electric. They eventually moved to Oklahoma City where Don completed his 30 plus year military career with the National Guard, retiring on Sept. 30, 1995. They have made Canton their home since building a home there in 1998.
Don was a believer. He loved the Lord and served him faithfully with a passion. He enjoyed many hunting and camping trips to Colorado through the years and also enjoyed fishing. He loved staying busy with farming and taking care of his cows and calves.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Carleen Herring.
Survivors include his wife Linda of the home; three children: son Wade Logan and wife Jackie of Fletcher, son Eric Logan and wife Barbara of Elgin, and daughter LeAnn Strickland and husband Mike of Lawton; his sister, Geneva Hawkins and Howard of Walters; his sister-in-law, Mary Lou Brown and Stan of Gore; his grandchildren:, Ty Logan and his wife Kera of Walters, Jamie Shost and husband Sonny of Edmond, Kaitlin Logan-Wimmer of Edmond, Landry Logan and his wife Maggie of Edmond, McKall Morris and husband Barrett of Ringling, and Baylor McDaniel and wife Amber of Lawton; great-grandchildren: Halle, Ryder, and Trip Hanson all of Walters, Tucker Heinz and Ivy Morris of Ringling, and Witten and Libby Logan of Edmond; his nieces, nephews and their kids: Shelly Penrod (Carlee and Logan), Jaret Hawkins (Kimber), Terry Don Herring and Sonya (Erin, Mishona, Mindy and J.C.), Dustin and Bridget Thurman (Kenzie and Nathan), Nic Thurman (Katy), Kally Brown (Conner, Madison and Ethan), and Kerry Brown.