Donald “Little Bit” Smith, 67, Lawton, Oklahoma passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at his home north of Lawton.
No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
He was born March 13, 1953 in San Luis Obispo, California to John William and Margaret Evelyn (Perry) Smith. He was in a military family that initially lived in California and Germany and finally settling in Oklahoma where they’ve been ever since. He married Sarah Janie Gardner in Lawton, Oklahoma on June 24, 1972. “Little Bit” was an avid hunter and fisherman that loved to cook and eat almost anything someone’s mind could think of. Some of his delicacies were good and some not so good. At one time he raced cars at Lawton Speedway. He was considered a “packrat” that did not throw away anything. He loved and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren and will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife of the home, two daughters, Jennifer Benson and husband Tony Hagen of Cache, Oklahoma and Crystal Jung and husband Adam of Central High, Oklahoma, eight grandchildren, T.J. Benson, Presley Benson, Molly and Alexis Hagen, Gretchen, Rowdy, Cotton and Tuff Jung, one great granddaughter, Luna Lawson, two brothers, Dennis R. Holland and wife Linda of Lawton, Oklahoma and Dean R. Holland and wife Pam of Roosevelt, Oklahoma and many other nieces, nephews, and cousins. “Little Bit” also leaves behind his loyal dog, Max.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma, 104 NW 31st St., Lawton, OK 73505 or by going to www.ccswok.com.
