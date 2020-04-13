Donald Lee Horse, 85, of Carnegie, Oklahoma, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at Comanche Memorial Hospital, Lawton, Oklahoma. He was born December 1, 1934, to James Myers and Mae (Whitehorse) Horse in Lawton, Oklahoma. After the passing of his mother, he was raised by his Maternal Aunt, Lucy Whitehorse Beaver.
Don attended Samone School, Riverside Indian School, and Haskell Institute before enlisting in the United States Marine Corp. His tour of duty includes being stationed in California, Korea, and Hawaii. After his honorable discharge from the Marine Corp, he relocated to San Francisco, California, with his family.
Don married Carrie Aitson, the love of his life, on January 22, 1960. This marked the beginning of their great love story. Don often reflected back on his courtship with Carrie and how they met in a watermelon patch, bringing much joy and laughter to his family and friends. He was a fine example of God’s intent for husbands and marriage as he treated his wife, Carrie, with the same love and care that Christ has for the Church, the Bride of Christ. They spent the first years of their marriage in San Francisco before moving back to Carnegie. Their 60 years of marriage is a testament of their unwavering love for one another. Together they raised two children, Anthony Myers and Amy Mae.
Don was a full-blood enrolled member of the Kiowa Tribe. He was a life-time member of Cedar Creek United Methodist Church, where his mother took him in a covered wagon and had him baptized as a small child. He later served as Lay Leader and Sunday School Teacher there. His relationship with the Lord was very important to him and he loved to pray and sing Kiowa hymns. He had the joy of recording those hymns with fellow members of Cedar Creek and those CDs are still available to this day and can even be found on YouTube.
Don’s Kiowa name is Tsa-Tau-Kei, given to him by Billy Evans Horse along with an Indian song that he composed for Don. This song will be sung at his graveside service. Don was also a member of the Kiowa Gourd Clan, O-Ho-Mah Lodge, Black Leggins Warrior Society and he was one of the Founders of the Native American Marine Corp Veterans Organization for which he served as President, after Tubby Tsoodle stepped down, from 1996 to 2012. He has remained a strong, faithful and devoted member of this group until his passing.
Don retired from his last place of employment as Field Solicitor with the Bureau of Indian Affairs in 1998. After his retirement, he spent his time as a bead-worker, attending church and various gatherings, and enjoying his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was so blessed and excited when his last great-grandchild was born in March, who he had yet to meet due to circumstances beyond his control.
Those left to celebrate his life and cherish his memory include his wife, Carrie, of the home; Children: Tony Hunting Horse and wife Patti of Carnegie, Amy Sahmaunt and husband Mark of Anadarko; Adopted sons: Tim Tsoodle and 1st Sgt. Stewart Cady, Ret.; Grandchildren: Laura Hunting Horse of Carnegie, Marcia Sahmaunt of Lawrence, Kansas, Jacob Sahmaunt of Chickasha, Thomas Palmer of Pueblo, Colorado, James Palmer of Oklahoma City, Anna Smith and husband Robert of Ft. Cobb, Billy Littlecalf of the home, Eric Littlecalf and Natasha Littlecalf of Lawton; Great Grandchildren: CJ, Alyssa, Brock, Sherill, Shahnoa, Marcus, Moriah, Makayla and Robert, Jr; Brothers: Perry Horse and wife Eva of Albquerque, New Mexico, Dawes Twohatchet and wife Delores of Lawton, Billy Horse and wife Paula of Carnegie, Larry Horse and wife Kay of Anadarko, Sam Horse and wife Ruby of Oklahoma City, and Clifton Horse of Anadarko; Sister-in-law: Delores Aitson of Elgin; and a host of nephews and nieces and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: James Jr., Curtis, Jimmy and Gerald Horse; brothers-in-law: Arthur Unap, Amos and Joe Aitson; sisters: Vivian, Ernestine and Leona Mae Horse and Elaine Horse Nimsey; sisters-in-law: Emma Lee Unap and Lucille Aitson; and grandchild, Ivan Littlecalf.