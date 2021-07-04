Funeral service for a long-time Frederick resident, Donald Keith Keeter, 84, of Mustang, will be at 11 a.m., Monday, July 5, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church, 301 E. Grand, Frederick, with Rev. Les Banks officiating. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m., in the Temple Cemetery, Temple, under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home of Frederick.
Dr. Keeter passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Oklahoma City.
Keith was born Sept. 2, 1936, in Cotton County to Samuel Benson and Mildred (Bowles) Keeter. The family later moved to Marble Falls, Texas then Hugo where he developed a love for competitive sports and the great outdoors. A natural athlete, Keith excelled at football, tennis and boxing and bought his first set of golf clubs during college. Coming from a long line of outdoorsmen, he was happiest outside: afield after the game, harvesting his oversized gardens, and (especially) on the water with a rod and reel. The Red River ran in his blood.
After graduating high school from Iowa Park, Texas, Keith attended North Texas State University then Baylor College of Dentistry graduating in 1961 second in his dental class. After two years in the Army as a Captain in the Dental Corps, he opened a practice in Frederick and served the Southwest Oklahoma community for over 40 years.
He was an active and influential member of the Oklahoma Dental Association for 50 years. He served as Speaker of the House, President of the Southwest District, Alternate Delegate to the American Dental Association, Member of the Board of National Dental Examiners, and President of the ODA in 1992-1993. In 1999, he was awarded Dentist of the Year by the Oklahoma Dental Association.
He was active in the community of Frederick and served as president of the school board and president of the chamber of commerce. Keith also volunteered his dental services during mission trips to Bolivia. He was a lifetime member of the Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Annette Waller Keeter; a sister, Karen Rogers and her husband, Jesse of Wichita Falls, Texas; brother, Phillip Keeter of Longview, Texas; sister-in-law, Gwyn Waller of Oklahoma City; his daughter, Lesa Smith and her husband Wes of Yukon; two sons: Mike Keeter and his wife, Karen of Dallas, Texas and Kurt Keeter and his wife, Joanne of Mustang; ten grandchildren: Jared, Jordan, Jake, Sam, Will, John, Matthew, Thomas, Jackson and Spencer; and one great-granddaughter, Poppy Annette.
He is preceded in death by his parents, S.B. and Mildred Keeter; a brother, Joe Stephen Keeter; sister-in-law, Mary Keeter, and brother-in-law, Robert Waller.
He was a good husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and will be deeply missed.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation in memory of Donald Keith Keeter.
Doctor Keeter may be viewed on Sunday, July 4, 2021, from noon till 8 p.m., at the Jackson Funeral Home, 921 W. Gladstone Avenue, Frederick.
An online guestbook is available at, www.jacksonfuneral.net