Funeral service for Donald Joe Burruss will be at 1:30 p.m., Monday, June 28, 2021 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain Mike Shklar, Lawton/Fort Sill Veterans Center officiating.
Burial with military honors will be in the Cache Cemetery, Cache.
Donald Joe Burruss, 80, Lawton passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021 in the Lawton/Fort Sill Veterans Center. He was born June 22, 1941 in Medicine Park, to Dee Dirl Dean and Sarah Hazel (Phipps) Burruss. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Donald married Karma Lee Pacula on July 24, 1971 in Chickasha. She preceded him in death. He loved his horses, farming and loved being outside, being free. He loved country music, enjoyed tinkering with his classic cars and was a 32 degree Mason in the Bristow, Oklahoma “Creek 226” Masonic Lodge.
Donald is survived by his mother, Sarah Hazel Stewart of Elgin; three siblings: Dirl Burruss and wife Joyce of Elgin; Martha Suggs and husband Jerry of Elgin; Roger Burruss and wife Teresa of Lawton; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, his wife and his grandparents.
