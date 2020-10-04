Private interment with military honors for Donald Gene Shelby will be held at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin with Rev. Roger Snow, pastor of Calvary Baptist Church, Walters, Oklahoma officiating.
Donald Gene Shelby, 70, of Lawton, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 at the Lawton Fort Sill Veteran’s Center. He was born on December 6, 1949 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri to the late Donald Paul and Elizabeth Blaylock Shelby.
Don joined the Army shortly after graduating from Thomas W. Kelly High School in Benton, Missouri and served a tour in Vietnam. Once back state side, he worked as the cook in the personal residence of the Commanding General at Fort Sill, Oklahoma until honorably discharged.
Always very creative, Don attended floral design school in St. Louis and went on to manage and own many florists in Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma before he began working as the Lead Designer at Gordon Boswell Florists in Ft. Worth, Texas. During his time there, he not only did all the flowers and decorations for several Miss Texas pageants, he also did holiday decorations for many of Fort Worth’s most elite.
After a time of homelessness, Don vowed that once back on his feet his goal was to help other homeless Veterans. In 2012 Don began a charity, Home at Last- Lawton. He purchased two homes in disrepair and wanted to refurbish them. Through countless volunteer hours, fundraisers and sweat equity – on Monday, August 3, 2020 Don was able to hand the keys of a home to a homeless veteran and his family. The veteran and his family now have the deed to a completely remodeled home thanks to Don’s vision. Don attended the First Christian Church of Lawton.
Don is survived by his son, Eddie (Jennifer) Shelby of Spring, Texas, grandson, Spencer and a granddaughter coming soon, sisters, Vicki Shelby of Sikeston, Missouri and Laura Shelby of Livingston, Texas and brother, Denny Shelby of Bell City, Missouri.
He was preceded in death by brother Ron Shelby and infant sister Stephanie.
