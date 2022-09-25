Memorial service for Donald Eugene Ryans Jr., 62, of Lawton will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 at First Baptist Church with Rev. Vivian Garza officiating.
Donald passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 in Lawton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Signing of the guest book will be available on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Donald was born on May 19, 1960 in Lawton, to Barbara and Eugene Ryans. He attended Lawton High School where he graduated. He worked for Ryans Moving and Storage and then owned and operated Ryans Trucking Company. Donald has always been a hard worker, never afraid to conquer any task and always available to help anyone and everyone. He was loyal to his employees and treated everyone with honor and respect.
He married his soul mate, best friend, and the love of his life, Jill Russell Ryans on Aug. 28, 1993. They had a life full of love and adventure for the past 29 years. Jill and Donald loved spending time together and with their family and friends. Together they had three children: Chevy Don Ryans and his wife, Adrianna; Blakely Michelle Ryans, and Brittyn Leigh Ryans. He had two grandchildren, Emerson Jean and Eliot Eugene Ryans. In addition, he had three sisters: Donna Caldwell; Pam and her husband, Larry Sallee; Sheila and her husband, Chris Metcalf, and a brother, Stevie Ryans and wife, Barbara; his sister-in-law, Jan Russell Bressman and her husband, Billy. He also had many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Donald loved his family with his entire heart. He was so proud of his children and relished in their accomplishments. He was always there to guide, teach, support, but most importantly love them unconditionally. Not only did Donald do this for his own children, but to many others. He loved his “Kids”. He mentored, supported, and loved so many. He loved watching sporting events, playing cards, bunny hops on the boat when the kids were younger, and just having the kids around. They loved him just as much. The influence he had on these now young adults is a true testament of his love and the time he gave to his children as well as others is immeasurable.
Donald was the friend everyone wanted. He was always up for an adventure, he would help anyone anytime. He was loyal and steadfast. He loved his friends and they all loved him. Everyone knew when you got a big bear hug from Donald, you were getting a piece of his heart.
Donald loved life. He was a “mountain of a man” who lived every day to it’s fullest. He loved sunset cruises on the lake with his family and friends, and on theses cruises some of the best memories were made. He love the LCC Golf Course and playing with some of his best friends. He loved the fun competition and maybe a little smack talk while out on the course. He was also an avid bowler. He loved watching all sports but especially the Dallas Cowboys. He was a fan of the Cowboys even when they weren’t winning.
One of the most precious things he did was go on drives with Brittyn. He would load her up into his truck and they would go cruising. He was such a great father.
Donald was loved by many and those who knew him are for the better. He taught all of us to love, have tolerance, and acceptance.
Donald is preceded in death by his parents: Barbara and Eugene Ryans Sr., a sister, Judy Ann Ryans, his father-in-law, Tony Russell; and his nephew, Kody Bressman.
Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the Museum of the Great Plains.