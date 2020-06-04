Donald Eugene Pettijohn, 70, passed away June 1, 2020. He was born September 5, 1949 to George and Laverne Pettijohn in Lawton, OK.
Don graduated from Central High School in 1967. Don met the love of his life Beverly McLearen and they were married June 13, 1969 in Central High, OK. He received a masters degree in business administration from East Central State University while teaching carpentry at the Great Plains Technology Center in Lawton before retiring after 30 years.
Survivors: wife of the home Beverly, Fletcher, OK; Son: Dustin and wife Joey Pettijohn, Alex, OK; Daughter: Megan and husband Kevin Loeffler, Burkburnett, TX; Granddaughters: Brittney-Jo and Tyler Hasbell and great granddaughters Joleene and Mariya Hasbell Alex, OK, grand daughters Darla and Kdee Pettijohn, Alex, OK, Gabriella and Kaci Pettijohn, Burkburnett, TX: Grand Son: Gage Miller, Tulsa, OK; brothers: Ronald and wife Nancy Pettijohn, Central High, OK; David and wife Gina Pettijohn, Glendale, AZ, sisters: Linda and husband Doug Stamper, Fletcher, OK, Brenda Hart, Marlow, OK, and Glenda and husband Jeff Stuckey, Central High, OK; a host of loving family and friends.
Preceded in death by parents George and Laverne Pettijohn.
A celebration of life will be at 2:00 PM Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the fair grounds Fletcher, OK.