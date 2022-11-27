Donald Eugene Atkinson Jr. went to his heavenly home on Nov. 17, 2022. He lived in Geronimo. Donnie was born in Lawton at Southwestern Hospital on April 2, 1943 to Virginia Potter and Donald Eugene Atkinson Sr. They later divorced and his mother remarried Harold Cunningham, whom he called his dad.

Donnie attended school at Central Junior High and graduated from Lawton High School. He joined the Navy on Oct. 31, 1961 at 18 years of age.