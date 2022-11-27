Donald Eugene Atkinson Jr. went to his heavenly home on Nov. 17, 2022. He lived in Geronimo. Donnie was born in Lawton at Southwestern Hospital on April 2, 1943 to Virginia Potter and Donald Eugene Atkinson Sr. They later divorced and his mother remarried Harold Cunningham, whom he called his dad.
Donnie attended school at Central Junior High and graduated from Lawton High School. He joined the Navy on Oct. 31, 1961 at 18 years of age.
He wanted to be an aircraft mechanic. He entered boot camp in San Diego, California. His job duties included aviation machinist, and aircraft engine mechanic. In November 1962 he was sent to active duty in Vietnam. His active duty date until August 1963 when back in active duty in Vietnam for six months. While in Vietnam his squadron was called the attack squadron 95. He was above the USS Ranger CVA 61. He worked the flight deck as a plank captain. He was released from active duty on February 28, 1966 as a Grade E3.
After his release from the Navy, he attended Memphis Tech University in Tennessee for automotive engineering. Donnie worked for several car (auto) dealerships in Lawton, as a mechanic and service manager. He also raced cars at the Lawton Speedway and drag races at the Faxon Speedway. In his later years he built his own aircraft and flew them over Geronimo (no parachute). He also skydived at Paradise Valley, while I was watching his parachute did not open correctly but he survived. Donnie was also a summer league coach for Geronimo Baseball Little League and we still managed to go to all the games our three children played at. Donnie will be buried with full military honors at the Fort Sill National Cemetery west of Elgin.
Donnie is preceded in death by his parents Virginia and Harold Cunningham. His granddaughter Amber McCay; sisters: Marilyn Harris and Judy; special son, Quinn Allen Simmons, and special daughter, Kathy Joyce Tasso (their Dad).
He is survived by his longtime companion of 50 years, best friend, and love of his life Betty Loretta Simmons. And special son Chad Simmons and wife Raven and their two daughters Ava and Quinnette Rose. Special grandchildren Chantel Miranda, and husband Cody and their two sons Hayden and Owen. Shelly Simmons, and companion Matt Burgess and son Jake Beasley. Andy Simmons, and companion Skyla Ahhaitty and their two children Kayden and Neveah. And Antonio Tasso, Keenan Tasso, and Melody Roubideaux, and many nieces, nephews, and their families. His two brothers: Jerry Cunningham of Lawton, and Jimmy Cunningham of Florida, two sisters: Janice of California and Jackie Bell of Lawton. My children, grandchildren, and family loved their “Papa” “Dad” “Uncle” dearly and he will be missed by us all. The Simmons family loved Donald very much caring for him in his time of need. He also considered them his family for the past 50 years.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022 at Comanche Nation Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Mallow officiating. Burial will follow with military honors by the US Navy at 1 p.m., at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.