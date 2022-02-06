Donald Sovo went to his heavenly home Feb. 1, 2022, in an Oklahoma City hospital with his family by his side.
Viewing will be held at Comanche Nation Funeral Home Monday Feb. 7, 2022 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 at the Sterling Cemetery with military honors with Lynn Munoz officiating.
Donald Sovo was born April 21, 1970 to Ernest Stanford “Pop” Sovo and Winfred Laverne Yokesuite Sovo. He graduated from Sterling High School. From there he enlisted in the United States Army. Receiving Army service ribbon, Army Lapel button, National defense service medal, Parachutist badge, Humanitarian medal, Marksmanship badge rifle M-16, Expert badge hand grenade, Army achievement medal, Infantry and Airborne school.
After the military he moved home and worked as Security for Temple Inland Gypsum Company of Fletcher. He relocated to Union City, CA where he was employed as Food Distribution Trucking Delivery Driver for many years. Moving back to Lawton December 2009 he was than employed as a Comanche Nation Transit Driver up until his death.
Growing up he loved fishing, playing horseshoes, playing basketball, and watching horse races. He also mastered the game of pool at a very young age upsetting some of the adult players. He loved all kinds of music and even threw some breakdancing in there. He also loved watching OSU football and basketball with his dad which is how he became the #1 proudest OSU fan around. In his adult life he loved traveling, watching movies, watching sporting events, and WWE wrestling. For many years he was a runner participating in numerous 5K events. His last 5K was the 2019 Spirit of Survival. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with family and friends. His kind loving heart and beautiful smile will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his girlfriend, Johnna Tahpay of the home; daughters : Gabriella Cook of Oklahoma City; and Grace Sovo-Cook of Mountain View; sisters: Stephanie Fagan and Lance and Sonya Sovo-Owens all of Lawton; special nieces: Hannah and Paige Owens whom he called H&P.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ernest Sovo and Winifred (Yokesuite) Sovo.