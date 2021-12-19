Funeral services for Donald E. Don Frazier, will be at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at First Baptist Church, Geronimo, Rev. John Cullison and Rev. Steve Mallow officiating with burial in the Walters Cemetery under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters. Visitation will be held at First Baptist Church, Geronimo on Monday evening from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Donald Eugene Frazier was born to Joseph Erskine Frazier and Elma Lorean (Lewis) Frazier on March 6, 1947 in Lawton, and departed this life in Oklahoma City, on Dec. 17, 2021 at the age of 74 years, 9 months and 11 days.
Don grew up in Lawton, graduating from Lawton High in 1965. He married Linda Gail Crow on July 29, 1966 in Geronimo. While attending Cameron College he was drafted into the U.S. Army from 1968-70, serving his country honorably in Germany during Vietnam. The couple has made Geronimo their home raising a son, Stuart and a daughter, Amy. Don worked his entire career with the United States Postal Service in the Lawton/Fort Sill area, retiring in 2001 as a supervisor for USPS at Fort Sill.
Don was a faithful supporter of Geronimo Public Schools and community activities as well. He loved staying busy attending and supporting his kids and grandkids in their school and athletic events.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Russell Frazier; and his father-in-law, Jack Crow.
Survivors include his wife, Linda, of the home; two children and spouses: Stuart Frazier and Tashina of Oklahoma City and Amy Harrison and Kyle of Geronimo; seven grandchildren: Alyssa and Megan Frazier; Kailee and Kenzie Latimer; Karley; Katelyn and Kash Harrison; two sisters: Lorean Gee and Larry of Lawton, and Deborah Frazier of Virginia Beach, VA; a brother, Richard Frazier and Kimber of Geronimo; his mother-in-law, Wanda Crow of Geronimo; sisters-in-law and spouses: Jackie Borders and Ron of Phenix City, AL; Janice Luman and Tim of Harrah; brothers-in-law and spouses: Rory Crow and Emilie of Geronimo; Scott Crow and Cheryl of Geronimo; numerous nieces, nephews, many other relatives and a host of friends.