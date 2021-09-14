Graveside service for Donald C. “Donnie” Miller will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 at the Mt. Scott KCA Intertribal Cemetery, north of Lawton with Kevin Wahkinney, Jr. of Lawton, Oklahoma officiating.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Donald C. “Donnie” Miller, 58, Lawton, Oklahoma passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 in Lawton.
Donald C. “Donnie” Miller was born Jan. 28, 1963 in Lawton, to Grant and Mildred (Sittingbull) Miller. He was their third born of five children. Donnie lived in Lawton most of his life and attended St. Mary’s Catholic School, Central Junior High and was a 1981 graduate of Lawton High School.
Donnie worked at Oklahoma Tire and Supply Company “OTASCO” as a salesman in Lawton and Midwest City, where he achieved salesman of the year. He later worked at Ed’s Pawn Shop while working as a DJ at various places and was the DJ for his sister’s wedding. He last worked as a machine tech for the Comanche Nation Casino in Lawton. Whatever job Donnie did, he always worked to the best of his ability.
He had many lifelong friends, sharing many good times with family and friends. Donnie was a proud member of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes of Oklahoma, being full-blooded Arapaho.
Donnie was history buff, collector of memorabilia and had to be the ultimate KISS fan. He placed the KISS band member stickers on most of his cars he ever owned. He was also an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys, NASCAR, OU Sooners and the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Donnie is survived by his brothers: David F. “Butch” Miller and Andrew “Junior” Yellowhair and spouse Jennifer; sisters: Carol Botts and spouse Richard and Mitzi Jenkins and spouse Johnny; nephews: Ricky Botts; Michael Botts; Josh Coley; Stephen Miller; Stacy Miller; David D. “Boo” Miller; Donald D. “Lil Donnie” Miller; Troy Littleraven Jr.; Lyle Littleraven and spouse Stacy Jo; Dennis Littleraven and spouse Sheila; Rory Littleraven and spouse Mazie, and David Zarsky and spouse Velma; nieces: Brooke Jenkins; Lexi Jenkins; Mikel “Mikki” Miller Howell; Janis Littleraven; Kay Mackety; Margie Zarsky and numerous family and friends and fur Kids Sally and Linus
Donnie is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Michael G. Miller, Leroy Miller, uncle, Donald Sittingbull; sisters: Alberta Littleraven and Yvonne Zarsky; brother-in-law, Troy Littleraven, Sr., sister-in-laws: Tina L. Miller and Charlotte Brinkman; nephews: Kris Littleraven, David Littleraven and Wesley Zarsky; nieces: Stephanie Ann Parker; Bonnie Littleraven; Barbara Littleraven; Lynn Zarsky and grandson, Jace Botts.
