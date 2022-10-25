Funeral service for Donald Brantley of Sterling, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at the Sterling High School Auditorium, with James Rennaker and Milton Sovo officiating. Burial will follow at the Sterling Cemetery under the direction of the Fletcher Funeral Home.
Visitation at the funeral home will be held Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The family will be present to greet and visit with friends and guests from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
If you would like to bring food for the family, it can be taken to the Sterling School Cafeteria after 1:30 p.m. on the day of the service, where a meal will be provided for the family after burial.
Donald Leroy Brantley was born Sept. 13, 1934, just southeast of Sterling, to Melvin Harold Brantley and Vivian Marie (Seymour) Brantley. Don departed this life Oct. 21, 2022, at the age of 88 years, 1 month, and 8 days.
Donald grew up on a farm located just southeast of Sterling and graduated from Sterling High School in 1952. On June 20th of that same year, he married Evelyn Corine Burris and from that union came five girls and two boys. He worked for Soil Conservation Service as a surveyor for several years, until 1971, when he started his own dairy, which operated until 2011.
Don played fast-pitch softball until his oldest son started playing little league ball and then his time was spent watching his kids and grandkids play ball. He was a faithful member of Sterling Church of Christ.
He is survived by his wife, Evelyn, of the home; his children and their spouses: Larry and Donna Smith; Steve and Diane Pipkin; Billy and Rhonda Brantley; Ricky and Debbie Lovelady; Glendon and Kendra Brantley; Daryl and Carol Hart, and Timmy and Cheryl White; 27 grandkids and 51 great-grandkids, with one great-grandkid on the way; a brother, Larry Brantley and his wife Annys; along with many special nieces and nephews and many other relatives and numerous friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Shirley Brantley Reise.