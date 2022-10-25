Funeral service for Donald Brantley of Sterling, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at the Sterling High School Auditorium, with James Rennaker and Milton Sovo officiating. Burial will follow at the Sterling Cemetery under the direction of the Fletcher Funeral Home.

Visitation at the funeral home will be held Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The family will be present to greet and visit with friends and guests from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.