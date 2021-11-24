Former Cache resident, Donal R Walker, 88, passed away in Gadsden, AL, on Nov. 12, 2021. Donal was born Sept. 23, 1933, to Oleta (Rice) and Troy Walker at Fort Cobb.
Donal was raised at Cache, by parents Oleta and Cecil Roach. He graduated from Cache High School in 1953. Donal proudly served his country for 24 years. While in the US Army he was stationed at Korea, Vietnam, Japan, and Germany. His service continued as a Civil Servant, for 30 years, at Anniston Army Depot. Donal was also a teacher at Gadsden Technical School and Gadsden State Community College where he taught Auto Body and Mechanics. He was a member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the Cache Masonic Lodge.
For the past 42 years Donal was married to Kay (Houser) Walker and loved her children, Tina and Tonya, as his own. He owned his own shop and enjoyed rebuilding Honda’s. He loved spending time with family and friends, and was a member of the New Life Church of God. Both his wife, Kay, and daughter, Tina, died this year from Covid.
The funeral service was held at Collier Butler Funeral Home on Monday, Nov., 15, 2021. Burial, with military rites, was held at New Bethel Cemetery in Collinsville, Alabama, on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021.
Donal was preceded in death by his birth parents Oleta Crabtree and Troy Walker; his “Dad” Cecil L Roach; wife Kay Walker; daughter Tina Geckles; niece Karen Smith; former wives Wilma Terry and Mary Velleca.
He is survived by his daughters: Donna J Billings (Billy); Mary K Haynie (Bill) and Tonya L Leak (Wes); sons: Gary A Walker; James D Walker, and Daniel T Walker ( Tammy); sister, Nelda Smith (Ben); brothers: James Roach (Billie); Cecil A Roach (Dianna) and Ricky Roach; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; nephews: Stephen and James; niece, Becky; and many more extended family members and friends.