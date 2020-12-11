Don Walker

Funeral for Don E. Walker, age 86, of Frederick, Oklahoma, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at the Orr Gray Gish Chapel with Mike Haverland, minister of the Frederick Church of Christ, officiating.
Mr. Walker passed away at his home Wednesday morning, Dec. 09, 2020.
Burial will be in the Frederick Memorial Cemetery.
He was born July 15, 1934, in Frederick, to Orvil and Anna Mae (Defee) Walker. He graduated from Chattanooga High School in 1952. He was united in marriage to Ruby D. McNeill on Feb. 5, 1972, in Frederick. He owned and operated Walker Mobile Homes. He was an active member of the community and served in various planning committees through the years as well as being active in many Mobile Home trade organizations. He was a member of the Frederick Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Francis and Lew Walker; and a sister, Margaret Turner.
Survivors include his wife: Ruby, of the home in Frederick; his children: Donnell and Richard Singleton, of Carrollton, Texas; Denise Walker, of Missouri; Dorphus and Belinda VanBuskirk, of Morris; Valarie and Monty Clayton, Frederick; and Joy Hoover, also of Frederick; grandchildren: Mikeal and Charlotte Clayton, Oklahoma City; Kelly and Melinda Clayton, Oklahoma City; Kris Hoover, of Clinton; Britni Hoover Smith and Matthew Smith, of Frederick; Macy Hoover and Chris Franklin, of Norman; Miranda Carpenter and Gideon Carpenter, Oklahoma City; Lela and Danny Cupp, of Elk City and Michelle and Chris Poole, of Yukon; great-grandchildren: Ryder Ramirez, Crew Smith, Daxton Smith, Kyra Hoover, Penelope Franklin, Clover Carpenter, Carolina Carpenter, Alex Cupp, Adyson Cupp, Korbin Poole, Grayson Poole and Baylor Poole.
