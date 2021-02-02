Don W. John died Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Lawton, at the age of 89.
No services are planned at this time.
He was born Aug. 6, 1931, in Lawton, to Illie and Goldie John. He grew up in Lawton and was a graduate of Lawton High School. He later earned his bachelor’s degree from Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford. He married Evelyn J. McCarty on May 22, 1953, in Lawton. She preceded him in death on Aug. 2, 2019.
Mr. John served in the U.S. Army from May 1954 until May 1956. Following his discharge, he returned to Lawton and owned and operated Superette Pawn. Throughout his working career he was involved in many business ventures. He operated a used car lot, sold insurance, owned several furniture stores as well as a jewelry and watch repair shop. He also was the broker and owner of VIP Realty Company in Lawton.
He was a member of Cameron Baptist Church and a past member of Rotary International. He played softball in his younger years and enjoyed bowling.
He is survived by three children: Cindy Claborn and her partner Stephen Watson, Tulsa; Stephanie Sydenham and husband Stan, Austin, Texas and Brent John and wife Denise, Lawton; his daughter-in-law, Linda John, Lawton; 15 grandchildren and their spouses: Crystal John and fiancé Michael Turner, Lawton; Todd Claborn, Tulsa; Tiffany Claborn, Lawton; Candice and Eric Sendejas, Austin, Texas; Lashelle and Dr. Cameron Poage, Austin, Texas; Dr.’s Blake and Emily John, Edmond; Matt and Ravone John, Bentonville, Arkansas; Jade Harle, Lawton; Roger and Karli Harle, Dallas, Texas; and Joshua Braydon John, Lawton; 14 great-grandchildren: Ashley and husband Isiah Ervin, Ryder, Derek, Christian, Camdyn, Jeremiah, Henry, Hayden, Barrett, Rowan, Ellie, Nathan, Simeon and Elijah; and four great great-grandchildren: Ayva, Asher, Jaycee and Bentlee.
His son, Randy John, three brothers: Francis John, Claude John and Ollie John and a sister, Vivian Oswalt, preceded him in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cameron Baptist Church, 2621 SW C Avenue, Lawton, Oklahoma 73505.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com