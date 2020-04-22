Viewing for Don W. Ginter Sr., 98 will be on Thursday, April 23 from 12 to 9 p.m. at the Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
He will be buried at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin, OK.
Don passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020.
Don was born on August 26, 1921 in San Antonio, TX. Don was adopted in September 1924 by Paul and Ruby Ginter. After his adoption, the family moved to Lawton, OK. Don attended Emerson elementary school and Lawton High School. Don left high school in 1939 to enlist in the Army at Fort Sill. Don was transferred from Fort Sill to the Rainbow division in Muskogee, OK. He then went for Paratrooper training with the 82nd Airborne and then went to the 101st Airborne at Fort Campbell, KY. After the Second World War started, Don met and married Jewell “Judy” V. Hayes. Don and Jewell married on June 28, 1942 in Clarendon, TX. Don served his country honorably for twenty-one years and retired from the Army in 1963. After his retirement, he and his family returned to Lawton, OK. Don worked numerous jobs to fill his time after retirement from the Army. Don reared his family in a Christian home and was a dedicated member of the Cameron Baptist Church. He enjoyed volunteering at the VA Home, giving blood and was a member of the Masons. He enjoyed bowling, tennis and playing dominoes. You could often find him singing in the church choir or whistling a favorite tune. One of his favorite things to do was to talk to his grandchildren in a Donald Duck voice.
He is survived by his sons and daughter in law: Clifford and Don Ginter Jr., both of Lawton, OK, Paul Ginter, of Lodi, WI, Roger and Teresa Ginter, of Midland, TX, and Tim Ginter, of Cathedral City, CA; two daughters and son in law, Janice Adams, of Chickasha, OK and Judy and Charles Jones, of Apache, OK; fourteen grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren; and his cousins: Jill and Ric Carey of Penn Yan, NY.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Jewell V. Hayes Ginter; his sisters: Mary O’Brien and Betty Murr; his grandson: Brent W. Ginter; his great grandson: Baby Boy Ingel ; his daughters in law: Linda and Carole Ginter; and his Uncle Leo Slack.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to the Cameron Baptist Church at 2621 SW “C” Ave., Lawton, Oklahoma 73505.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.