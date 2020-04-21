Funeral service for Don W. Ginter Sr., 98 of Lawton, Oklahoma is pending with Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home. He passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Lawton, Oklahoma.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.
Updated: April 21, 2020 @ 11:24 am
