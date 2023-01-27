Don Ray Snider was born March 29, 1937, in Cyril to Ora Mae (King) Snider and Don Andrew Snider. He passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at home surrounded by family. He was 85 years old.
Don grew up in Fletcher and graduated in 1955. He joined the U.S. Army right out of high school and was in the Artillery Division. He served in Germany from 1955 until 1958. After returning home, he met the love of his life, Suzanne Marie Jones, while attending college in Oklahoma City. They were married on April 24, 1959, in Oklahoma City and were married 64 years. Don went to work at Ft. Sill as a tentmaker and soon after went to work at the Fort Sill Fire Department, where he retired in 1992 as Chief Fire Inspector.
Don and Suzanne spent most of their marriage in Cyril raising their family. They spent many years traveling to Colorado in their RV and square dancing, before they found a spot at Grand Lake that they loved. They spent five years at Grand Lake, before finally settling down in Fletcher where Don was raised.
One of their favorite past times was watching their grand kids play sports. He and his wife were members of the First United Methodist Church in Fletcher.
He is survived by his wife of the home, Suzanne Snider; three children: Chris and her husband Steve Dacus of Fletcher; Rae Smith and Larry Bentley of Verden, and Brett and his wife Robbie Snider of Cyril; 10 grandchildren: Blake Dacus, Davin Dacus, Jessica Dacus, Chad Smith, Chance Smith, Amy Smith, Chase Smith, Lindsay Stewart, Drew Snider and Matt Snider; 22 great-grandchildren: Aubrey, Declan, Denni, Clayton, Hannah, Taylon, Valorie, Ashley, Eli, Brenden, Chloe, Dalton, Dillon, Katelyn, Shelby, Hayven, Justin, Lennox, Raylee, Kadon, Jaxon, and Arin; one great great-grandchild on the way; one sister, Murlene Stevenson of Houston, Texas, and one brother, Randy Snider of Grand Junction, Colorado.
Don was preceded in death by his parents Ora Mae and Don Andrew Snider.
The service is planned for Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Fletcher United Methodist Church with Pastor Tom Trautman officiating. Interment will be at the Fletcher Cemetery in Fletcher, under the direction of Fletcher Funeral Home. Visitation will be Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.