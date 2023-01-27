Don Ray Snider was born March 29, 1937, in Cyril to Ora Mae (King) Snider and Don Andrew Snider. He passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at home surrounded by family. He was 85 years old.

Don grew up in Fletcher and graduated in 1955. He joined the U.S. Army right out of high school and was in the Artillery Division. He served in Germany from 1955 until 1958. After returning home, he met the love of his life, Suzanne Marie Jones, while attending college in Oklahoma City. They were married on April 24, 1959, in Oklahoma City and were married 64 years. Don went to work at Ft. Sill as a tentmaker and soon after went to work at the Fort Sill Fire Department, where he retired in 1992 as Chief Fire Inspector.

Tags

Recommended for you