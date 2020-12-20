Graveside Services for Don Quickle, 85, Walters, were held at the Walters Cemetery, Walters, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at 2 p.m., Rev. Larry Tidwell officiating under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters. Memorial Donations can be made to the Baptist Home for Girls, 13976 Anthony Ln., Madill, OK 73446.
Don Allen Quickle was born to Dewey George and Stella Jane (Moon) Quickle on Oct. 25, 1935, northwest of Emerson, and departed this life at his home west of Walters, on Dec. 16, 2020 at the age of 85 years, 1 month and 21 days.
Don grew up on West Cache Creek in Cotton County. He attended Logue Chapel School and eventually Ahpeatone High School where he graduated in 1955. Even while a student, Don served as a bus driver. He worked at McCord’s in Lawton while attending Cameron College but was soon drafted by the United States Army in 1958. He was stationed in Chicago when he married Donna Kay (Weddle) Quickle on May 20, 1959 at Emerson Baptist Church west of Walters. They returned from Chicago to the family farm west of Walters to assist his mother in 1960. Don remained there until 2011.
Through the years he worked at the Faxon Cotton Gin, was engaged in farming and also worked 35 years as a toll booth attendant with the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority. He helped lay concrete for 3 years prior, while the turnpike was under construction.
Don was a longtime member of Emerson Baptist Church where he served as Deacon and enjoyed singing hymns. He kept a garden and enjoyed checking his cows and driving the tractor. He would take the grandkids to town for chicken stripes, was also known for watching Roadrunner, Tom and Jerry, and enjoyed westerns.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Donna Kay, in 2009; 2 siblings in their childhood, Olga Jean and Danny Keith; and a brother, A.D. Quickle and his wife Dorothy.
Survivors include six children and spouses: Dawn Alene Brown and Art of Madill; Don Allen Quickle, Jr. of Walters; Dewey Aaron Quickle and Lisa of Sterling; Darek Arnold Quickle and Kim of Chattanooga; Daniel Anthony Quickle and Lori of Sterling; and DeLayna Annette Quickle of Walters; his sister, Betty Jo Buchwald and husband Rudolph of Richardson, TX; his brother, Bobby Quickle and wife Judy of Walters; 15 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; his Weddle Family, other relatives and friends.