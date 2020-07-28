Graveside Services for Don Newsom, 91, Temple, will be at 5:00 p.m., Thursday, July 30, 2020 in the Temple Cemetery under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Temple.
Donald D. Newsom, was born to Leonard Estes and Nannie Bell (Moorman) Newsom on August 4, 1928 in Temple, OK and departed this life in Temple on July 25, 2020 at the age of 91 years, 11 months and 21 days.
Don grew up west of Temple in the Essaquanahdale Community. He married Betty Lou Bean on January 22, 1949 in Henrietta, TX and to the union 2 children were born. The family made their home in the oilfield of North Texas until settling back at Temple in 1961. Don worked for Coker Implement as a John Deere mechanic for several years and then had his own shop. He had also served as the District 2 Commissioner for Cotton County.
Don attended First Baptist Church in Temple. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially noodling. He had trapped over 4,000 wild hogs and raised greyhounds through the years. He enjoyed gardening and working on tractors, with a love for John Deere.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Nannie Newsom; a sister, Billie Peterson; and his wife, Betty in 2010.
Don is survived by a son, Leonard Newsom and wife Terri of Comanche, TX; a daughter, Debbie Sturdivant and husband, Orvil of Temple, OK; 5 grandchildren and spouses, Jeremy and Lisa Ledford of Temple, Ryan and Stephanie Ledford of Temple, Freddie and Courtney Newsom of McKinney, TX, Jerry Newsom of Brownwood, TX, Sunny and Robert Ledford of Temple, OK; 10 great grandchildren, Gavin Ledford, Kelsey Bentley, Jeffrey James, Haley Ledford, Trevin Ledford, Corbin Wakeley, Connor Wakeley, Trapper Ledford, Brinley Newsom and Brooks Newsom; a brother, Ted Newsom and wife Sharon of Lometa, TX; other relatives and friends.